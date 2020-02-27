Here's the New Breakthrough Sessions Video with Local Singer-Guitarist Smith Taylor

Last year, local rapper and producer Toobe Fresco officially opened his new recording studio, Breakthrough Sounds, which is located in Bedford. Earlier this year, he launched a performance series entitled Breakthrough Sessions.
On a monthly basis, Cleveland musicians will come out to the studio and perform a 20-minute set in front of several fans. Inspired by NPR’s Tiny Desk series, the session will be filmed and released via YouTube every month.
The second session is now on YouTube. It features talented indie soul singer-guitarist Smith Taylor, a guy with a distinctive, nasally voice and razor sharp songwriting skills.
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.