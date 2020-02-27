United We Brunch returns to the Madison Sat., March 14. Limited tickets still available!

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, February 27, 2020

C-Notes

Here's the New Breakthrough Sessions Video with Local Singer-Guitarist Smith Taylor

Posted By on Thu, Feb 27, 2020 at 1:03 PM

click to enlarge YOUTUBE SCREEN SHOT
  • YouTube screen shot
Last year, local rapper and producer Toobe Fresco officially opened his new recording studio, Breakthrough Sounds, which is located in Bedford. Earlier this year, he launched a performance series entitled Breakthrough Sessions.

On a monthly basis, Cleveland musicians will come out to the studio and perform a 20-minute set in front of several fans. Inspired by NPR’s Tiny Desk series, the session will be filmed and released via YouTube every month.

The second session is now on YouTube. It features talented indie soul singer-guitarist Smith Taylor, a guy with a distinctive, nasally voice and razor sharp songwriting skills.



Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

Speaking of Breakthrough Sessions, Smith Taylor

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Most Popular

  1. New Ranking Lists Pepper Pike Among America's Richest Communities Read More

  2. Northern Ohio Has Five of Country's 100 Worst Polluting Industrial Facilities Read More

  3. Ohio City Galley to Cease Operations this Weekend Read More

  4. 107.9 The End Relaunches as an Internet Radio Station Read More

  5. Phoenix Coffee is Reportedly Headed to Lakewood Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation