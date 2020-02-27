Here's the New Music Video From the Akron Rock Band Curtail

The Akron rock band Curtail has just released a music video for "Come Around," a track from the group’s 2018 debut album All Your Luck. Conceptualized, directed and filmed by singer-guitarist Ben Hendricks in Akron and Stow Ohio on two of the hottest days in July, 2019, the video features footage of the band playing in a field near a cabin.
“This video is kind of meant to be an homage to the 'It’s Log' commercial from Ren & Stimpy, a satire ad where the kids enjoy playing with a piece of wood more than actual toys," says Hendricks in a press release about the clip. "Through making it, I kind of realized it was also about some of my conflicted feelings on nostalgia, on how it feels good to reminisce on things like childhood but also [how] after a while you just have to burn it all down."
"The video also ties with the lyrics of the song relating someone who is halfway committed in a relationship to 'a fallen log with all of the grubs.' In the end, that person abandons the relationship while their shortcomings are revealed,” adds guitarist Jesse Sloan.
Curtail will open for the Get Up Kids on March 5 at the Auricle in Canton and will hit the road in April with label mates Mush. Curtail also released new single last month, and the band is recording the follow-up album to All Your Luck as well.
