United We Brunch returns to the Madison Sat., March 14. Limited tickets still available!

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, February 27, 2020

C-Notes

Here's the New Music Video From the Akron Rock Band Curtail

Posted By on Thu, Feb 27, 2020 at 3:33 PM

click to enlarge DAN CROMAZ
  • Dan Cromaz
The Akron rock band Curtail has just released a music video for "Come Around," a track from the group’s 2018 debut album All Your Luck. Conceptualized, directed and filmed by singer-guitarist Ben Hendricks in Akron and Stow Ohio on two of the hottest days in July, 2019, the video features footage of the band playing in a field near a cabin.

“This video is kind of meant to be an homage to the 'It’s Log' commercial from Ren & Stimpy, a satire ad where the kids enjoy playing with a piece of wood more than actual toys," says Hendricks in a press release about the clip. "Through making it, I kind of realized it was also about some of my conflicted feelings on nostalgia, on how it feels good to reminisce on things like childhood but also [how] after a while you just have to burn it all down."

"The video also ties with the lyrics of the song relating someone who is halfway committed in a relationship to 'a fallen log with all of the grubs.' In the end, that person abandons the relationship while their shortcomings are revealed,” adds guitarist Jesse Sloan.



Curtail will open for the Get Up Kids on March 5 at the Auricle in Canton and will hit the road in April with label mates Mush. Curtail also released new single last month, and the band is recording the follow-up album to All Your Luck as well.

Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

Speaking of Curtail, "Come Around"

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Most Popular

  1. New Ranking Lists Pepper Pike Among America's Richest Communities Read More

  2. Northern Ohio Has Five of Country's 100 Worst Polluting Industrial Facilities Read More

  3. 107.9 The End Relaunches as an Internet Radio Station Read More

  4. Ohio City Galley to Cease Operations this Weekend Read More

  5. Phoenix Coffee is Reportedly Headed to Lakewood Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation