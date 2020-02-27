United We Brunch returns to the Madison Sat., March 14. Limited tickets still available!

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, February 27, 2020

C-Notes

Jason Isbell to Play the Akron Civic Theatre in May

Posted By on Thu, Feb 27, 2020 at 9:37 AM

SCOTT SANDBERG
  • Scott Sandberg
Singer-songwriter Jason Isbell has a busy summer ahead of him.

He’ll play a number of festivals, and he has gigs lined up with David Crosby, Trey Anastasio Band and Chris Stapleton.

He’s somehow managed to squeeze a Northeast Ohio show into the schedule too. He plays with Hiss Golden Messenger on May 28 at the Akron Civic Theatre.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. tomorrow.



Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

Speaking of Jason Isbell, Akron Civic Theatre

  |  

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Most Popular

  1. Ohio City Galley to Cease Operations this Weekend Read More

  2. New Ranking Lists Pepper Pike Among America's Richest Communities Read More

  3. 107.9 The End Relaunches as an Internet Radio Station Read More

  4. Northern Ohio Has Five of Country's 100 Worst Polluting Industrial Facilities Read More

  5. No, Corleone's Ristorante & Bar in Parma Isn't Closing Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation