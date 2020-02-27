Thursday, February 27, 2020
Jason Isbell to Play the Akron Civic Theatre in May
By Jeff Niesel
Singer-songwriter Jason Isbell
has a busy summer ahead of him.
He’ll play a number of festivals, and he has gigs lined up with David Crosby, Trey Anastasio Band and Chris Stapleton.
He’s somehow managed to squeeze a Northeast Ohio show into the schedule too. He plays with Hiss Golden Messenger on May 28 at the Akron Civic Theatre
.
Tickets
go on sale at 10 a.m. tomorrow.
