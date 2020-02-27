LBM to Host a Fundraiser for the Latest TurnStyle Film Project

click to enlarge
The locally based TurnStyle Films is close to finishing its latest documentary movie, Don’t Fall in Love with Yourself
. It just needs a bit more money for additional filming days on the West Coast, insurance, mixing & mastering the audio, festival submissions and marketing.
The film explores the life of musician and artist Justin Pearson (the Locust, Dead Cross, Some Girls, Retox) and includes interviews with Pearson, Dave Lombardo, Eric Paul, Gabe Serbian, Bobby Bray, Travis Ryan, Jeremy Bolm, Alexis Marshall, Jon Syverson, Molly Neuman and Becky DiGiglio.
In order to help the filmmakers complete the movie and fully fund the film's Kickstarter campaign
, the TurnStyle Films folks have partnered with the Lakewood restaurant/bar LBM on a fundraiser
event that takes place at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 5, at LBM.
There will be an exclusive one-night-only drink menu and vegan cookies from Bitchy Vegan Homo. There will also be raffle baskets with hundreds of dollars in prizes provided by local independent businesses like EarthQuaker Devices, 1984 Productions, the Black Market, LOOP, Six Shooter Coffee, OKPants, Bitchy Vegan Homo, AeonHex, Grog Shop, Adam Gnade and Three One G.
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.