Monster Energy Outbreak Tour Coming to House of Blues in May

Pre-sales begin today at noon for the Monster Energy Outbreak Tour that features singer and dancer DaniLeigh as its headliner. A platinum selling artist, DaniLeigh has entranced fans across the globe with her "sultry, Dominican-rooted sound."
The tour comes to House of Blues
on May 29.
DaniLeigh came to fame after posting covers of songs like Musiq Soulchild’s “So Beautiful” on YouTube. Prince was reportedly so awed by a clip of her dancing that he asked her to direct his “Breakfast Can Wait” music video. he then began to mentor her singing career, and that led to collaborations with J-Lo, Cardi B, Chris Brown, Lil Baby, Meghan Trainor, Pitfall and Pharrell.
Tickets to the show go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.
