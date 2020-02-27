Piano Cleveland to Launch a Listening Series in March

click to enlarge
Courtesy of Piano Cleveland
Next month, Piano Cleveland
will launch a three-part listening series dubbed Prelude to Piano. This series is geared towards enthusiasts of all levels who wish to “take their interest and knowledge to new heights.”
The unique and interactive listening series will give patrons the opportunity to learn about the various aspects of piano performance including the versatility of the instrument, identifying different musical periods and learning what juries listen for in competition. All sessions will include demonstrations and an open forum for questions over light refreshments.
Attendees who participate in all three sessions will be invited to serve as a special jury member during the 2020 Cleveland International Piano Competition, where they'll be able to award a prize to the top contestant.
“It is important to our organization to invest in our city so Clevelanders of all backgrounds have the opportunity to fall in love with piano music,” says Yaron Kohlberg, President of Piano Cleveland and 2007 CIPC medalist of Cleveland International Piano Competition, in a press release. “We hope that Prelude to Piano will inspire this type of passion.”
The series starts with "I Love a Piano (and You Will Too)." Cleveland Institute of Music faculty member Marshall Griffith will give a brief history of the instrument and a provide an interactive demonstration of ranges and textures on Monday, March 30, at the Bop Stop, on
Tuesday, March 31, at Tudor House at Gilmour Academy and on Wednesday, April 1, at Praxis Fiber Workshop.
At the next session, dubbed "Listening to Music (Without Feeling Lost)," Caroline Oltmanns, Head of the Piano Department at the Dana School of Music, Youngstown State University, will help listeners put the piano into the context of different time periods and musical styles. This session takes place on Monday, April 13, at the Bop Stop, on Wednesday, April 22, at Tudor House at Gilmour Academy and on Wednesday, April 29, at Praxis Fiber Workshop.
The third, and final session, "What Makes It Great (and Not Just Good)?" will feature Kohlberg. He'll give listeners an insider’s view on the elements such as touch, technique and interpretation. That session takes place on Wednesday, May 27, at Praxis Fiber Workshop, on Monday, June 1, at the Bop Stop, and on Wednesday, June 3, at Tudor House, Gilmour Academy
All sessions begin at 7:30 p.m., and admission is free.
