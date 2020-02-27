United We Brunch returns to the Madison Sat., March 14. Limited tickets still available!

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, February 27, 2020

Bites

Play Arcade + Kitchen in Mayfield Heights to Close This Weekend

Posted By on Thu, Feb 27, 2020 at 3:56 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA PLAY ARCADE + KITCHEN FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Play Arcade + Kitchen Facebook
After five years in business, Play Arcade + Kitchen is officially closing in Mayfield Heights.

The spot, which billed itself as a family-friendly entertainment center that also hosted private events, is poised to close Saturday evening.

Event manager Kim Tranton sent out a statement of notice to Scene today: 
It is with sincere regret that we inform you that Play Arcade + Kitchen will be permanently closing its doors, effective March 1, 2020. Our last day of business operation will be February 29.

Our historic building, built-in 1948, has begun to show serious and sudden signs of its age. Critical repair issues have surfaced that have caused us to review our ability to provide a quality environment and a venue commitment to our future private events. After much consideration about how to best address this situation, it is apparent, and to our dismay, that our only option is to close our doors.

Once again, our lack of anticipation of the severity of these repairs has placed us in an unfortunate position to make a decision that ensures enough advance notice as possible for relocation/rescheduling your event.

Thank you for supporting PLAY during our 5 wonderful years in business.
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.


Tags: , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

Speaking of Play Arcade + Kitchen, Mayfield Heights

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Most Popular

  1. New Ranking Lists Pepper Pike Among America's Richest Communities Read More

  2. Northern Ohio Has Five of Country's 100 Worst Polluting Industrial Facilities Read More

  3. 107.9 The End Relaunches as an Internet Radio Station Read More

  4. Ohio City Galley to Cease Operations this Weekend Read More

  5. Phoenix Coffee is Reportedly Headed to Lakewood Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation