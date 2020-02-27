Play Arcade + Kitchen in Mayfield Heights to Close This Weekend

It is with sincere regret that we inform you that Play Arcade + Kitchen will be permanently closing its doors, effective March 1, 2020. Our last day of business operation will be February 29.
Our historic building, built-in 1948, has begun to show serious and sudden signs of its age. Critical repair issues have surfaced that have caused us to review our ability to provide a quality environment and a venue commitment to our future private events. After much consideration about how to best address this situation, it is apparent, and to our dismay, that our only option is to close our doors.
Once again, our lack of anticipation of the severity of these repairs has placed us in an unfortunate position to make a decision that ensures enough advance notice as possible for relocation/rescheduling your event.
Thank you for supporting PLAY during our 5 wonderful years in business.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.