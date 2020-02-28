Friday, February 28, 2020
Bookhouse Brewing and Cleveland Opera Theatre to Present a Ballads and Brews Event in March
By Jeff Niesel
on Fri, Feb 28, 2020 at 12:58 PM
Photo by Douglas Trattner
Bookhouse Brewing, a small Ohio City brewery and taproom that focuses on “innovative and approachable beers and ciders,” has teamed up with Cleveland Opera Theatre to present Ballads and Brews, an upcoming event that will feature operatic arias and duets paired with specific Bookhouse beers.
"Opera is NOT just a fat lady with horns, and what better way to find out than to hear it in a brewery?" reads a press release about the collaboration that convinces the event will be worth checking out.
Ballads and Brews will feature performances by Cleveland Opera Theatre soprano Megan Slack and tenor Brian Skoog along with pianist Susan Schoeffler.
The event takes place at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 28, at the brewery.
Tickets
cost $30 and include a beer flight.
