Friday, February 28, 2020

Scene & Heard

Indians Home Opener Tickets are Still Not Sold Out

Posted By on Fri, Feb 28, 2020 at 12:25 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY EMANUEL WALLACE
  • Photo by Emanuel Wallace
For 27 seasons, the Cleveland Indians sold out their Home Opener game the first day tickets were on sale sometimes within mere minutes. This Monday, however, when the tickets for the 2020 season hit the market, they did not sell out.

As of Friday afternoon tickets are still available on the Indians actual website, and not just secondary markets.

A number of factors could be behind the lag in sales this year. First, the Home Opener is March 26, barely a week after St. Patrick's Day (aka Super Tuesday). That's incredibly early for fans to watch a game of baseball. And, as it's Cleveland, the forecast for the game could be anywhere from 20 to 60 degrees. Also, the Tribe's inability to reach the playoffs last year may mean that some fair-weather fans aren't as inclined to shell out money to watch the team play in the inevitable cold.



Yet as the day is essentially a city-wide holiday, the Home Opener will probably, eventually, sell out. So come March 26, expect Progressive Field to be packed to the gills with drunk, hopeful fans watching the Tribe take on the Detroit Tigers at 1:10 p.m.

Tickets are currently running between $57 and $225.

For those interested in attending any of the warmer home games offered later in the 2020 season, there are still plenty of tickets available and you can find them all right here.

Check out everything we saw at last year's Home Opener right here.

