Just the Cleveland Browns' Jamie Gillan Booming Punts in Lincoln Park in Tremont

Heard it snows in the playoffs.. figured I should prepare #tremont #browns pic.twitter.com/eNGQ5Q0qIM — Jamie Gillan (@ScottishHammer7) February 28, 2020

There are plenty of reasons to dislike the Browns. Punter Jamie Gillan is not one of them.The Scottish Hammer was booming punts in Tremont's Lincoln Park yesterday, and after camping out at the Flying Monkey to drink while he awaited word last year on whether he made the team or not, and utilizing the beautiful public park this week, all that's left for Gillan to complete the Tremont trifecta of respectability is to Instagram the latest book he picked up at Visible Voice.