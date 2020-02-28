United We Brunch returns to the Madison Sat., March 14. Limited tickets still available!

Email
Print
Share

Friday, February 28, 2020

Scene & Heard

Just the Cleveland Browns' Jamie Gillan Booming Punts in Lincoln Park in Tremont

Posted By on Fri, Feb 28, 2020 at 12:32 PM

There are plenty of reasons to dislike the Browns. Punter Jamie Gillan is not one of them.

The Scottish Hammer was booming punts in Tremont's Lincoln Park yesterday, and after camping out at the Flying Monkey to drink while he awaited word last year on whether he made the team or not, and utilizing the beautiful public park this week, all that's left for Gillan to complete the Tremont trifecta of respectability is to Instagram the latest book he picked up at Visible Voice.



Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

Speaking of...

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Most Popular

  1. Play Arcade + Kitchen in Mayfield Heights to Close This Weekend Read More

  2. New Ranking Lists Pepper Pike Among America's Richest Communities Read More

  3. 107.9 The End Relaunches as an Internet Radio Station Read More

  4. Ohio City Galley to Cease Operations this Weekend Read More

  5. Phoenix Coffee is Reportedly Headed to Lakewood Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation