Lakewood's Thai Thai Restaurant to Reopen on March 17

October 28 was a tough day for Thai food fans as that was the date that Thai Thai
restaurant shut its doors. Bitter, yes, but also sweet because the move was just a necessary step in a relocation process that will net diners with a new dining room in an expanded space.
Now, some four months later, we finally have what we were waiting for: a reopening date. That will occur on Tuesday, March 17, when the four-year-old restaurant opens for business down the street at 13415 Madison Ave. (216-961-9655).
The wildly popular eatery, which is run by Siriphan "Kiwi" Wongpeng and her mother, father and brother, features authentic versions of the foods the family enjoyed back home in Thailand. By focusing on a stripped-down menu of exciting street foods and Thai classics, the kitchen manages to hit every dish out of the park. The larger space will allow the family to expand its repertoire, adding more noodle soups and other favorite dishes from back home.
