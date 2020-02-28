United We Brunch returns to the Madison Sat., March 14. Limited tickets still available!

Friday, February 28, 2020

Rock Hall to Spotlight Janis Joplin on March 18 for Women's History Month

Posted By on Fri, Feb 28, 2020 at 1:33 PM

click to enlarge jacket_janis_1_.jpg
To celebrate Women’s History Month, author Holly George-Warren will team up with singer Mary Bridget Davies next month at the Rock Hall for a special program celebrating 1995 Inductee Janis Joplin.

A two-time Grammy nominee, George-Warren has penned 16 books, including the biography Janis: Her Life and Music. George-Warren will discuss how Joplin became a “rule-breaking musical trailblazer” and “complicated, gender-bending rebel.”

Tony nominee Mary Bridget Davies, who portrayed Janis Joplin on Broadway in A Night with Janis Joplin, will give an acoustic performance followed by a book signing with George-Warren.



The event takes place at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18. Tickets cost $15.



George-Warren will also host a gallery talk at 1 p.m. that same day outside of the San Francisco case in the Museum’s Cities and Sounds exhibit. That event is included with a general admission ticket.

