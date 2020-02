Rock Hall to Spotlight Janis Joplin on March 18 for Women's History Month

click to enlarge

To celebrate Women’s History Month, author Holly George-Warren will team up with singer Mary Bridget Davies next month at the Rock Hall for a special program celebrating 1995 Inductee Janis Joplin.A two-time Grammy nominee, George-Warren has penned 16 books, including the biography. George-Warren will discuss how Joplin became a “rule-breaking musical trailblazer” and “complicated, gender-bending rebel.”Tony nominee Mary Bridget Davies, who portrayed Janis Joplin on Broadway in, will give an acoustic performance followed by a book signing with George-Warren.The event takes place at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18. Tickets cost $15. Tickets are $15.George-Warren will also host a gallery talk at 1 p.m. that same day outside of the San Francisco case in the Museum’sexhibit. That event is included with a general admission ticket.