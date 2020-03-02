United We Brunch returns to the Madison Sat., March 14. Limited tickets still available!

Monday, March 2, 2020

C-Notes

Blackberry Smoke's Spirit of the South Tour Coming to Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica in August

Posted By on Mon, Mar 2, 2020 at 11:18 AM

Earlier today, Blackberry Smoke announced that it’ll headline Spirit of the South Tour: A Celebration of Southern Rock and Roll, a special summer tour featuring the Allman Betts Band, the Wild Feathers and Jaimoe, a band that features the founding member of the Allman Brothers Band.

Designed to celebrate "the various roots and influences within Southern music," every show will conclude with a unique collaborative finale.

“We are beyond excited to bring our Spirit of the South tour to fans this summer," says Blackberry Smoke's Charlie Starr in a press release. "If you think of this music as a genre and you step back far enough to see the scope of what a handful of bands from the South were able to accomplish, it’s pretty damn staggering. All without giving a damn about what was hip or trendy at the time. It’s music that is a part of the fabric of people’s lives...music that we all love and cherish deeply. On this tour, we’d like to celebrate the musical freedom championed by those pioneers and maybe help tell the story. It’s not only what people think of as Southern Rock, but all the elements in Rock 'n' Roll that make it Southern. It’s blues, gospel, soul, jazz and bluegrass...everything that took root in the South and spread all over the world. We feel this tour is going to give us all a unique opportunity for something really special. I think everyone will love the celebration!”



The tour lands at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica on Aug. 2.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday.

