Cleveland Native Adrian Dunn Hopes His Upcoming Black Music Matters Tour Will Raise Awareness About Social Injustices

Chela Cervantes

In support of his latest album,, a collection of spiritual and gospel tunes that “redefine and modernize the genre’s historical roots to celebrate African American history and honor victims of systemic injustice across the country,” Cleveland native Adrian Dunn has embarked on the Black Music Matters Tour.The tour includes two performances in Cleveland. Dunn will play the Harkness Chapel at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 14. The Adrian Dunn singers will accompany him for that show. Dunn will also perform and speak from 9:45 a.m. to noon on Sunday, March 15, at the Olivet Institutional Baptist Church.For the album, Dunn has rearranged classic works such as “Wade in the Water” and “Precious Lord.” Of the album’s 11 new songs, seven are dedications to nationally recognized cases that sparked an outcry for social change.“With this album, my goal is to connect with the community through meaningful music,” says Dunn in a press release. “Each of these songs has a special meaning not only to me as an African-American but because their powerful messages still resonate today.”A music and vocal scholar, producer and singer-songwriter, Dunn rearranged each song for these modernized interpretations, each with a unique "contemporary sound" that connects the old with the new. The album was recorded live at the Chicago Temple, which is where the Adrian Dunn Singers rehearse.