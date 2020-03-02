United We Brunch returns to the Madison Sat., March 14. Limited tickets still available!

Email
Print
Share

Monday, March 2, 2020

C-Notes

Cleveland Native Adrian Dunn Hopes His Upcoming Black Music Matters Tour Will Raise Awareness About Social Injustices

Posted By on Mon, Mar 2, 2020 at 3:06 PM

CHELA CERVANTES
  • Chela Cervantes
In support of his latest album, Redemption: Live, a collection of spiritual and gospel tunes that “redefine and modernize the genre’s historical roots to celebrate African American history and honor victims of systemic injustice across the country,” Cleveland native Adrian Dunn has embarked on the Black Music Matters Tour.

The tour includes two performances in Cleveland. Dunn will play the Harkness Chapel at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 14. The Adrian Dunn singers will accompany him for that show. Dunn will also perform and speak from 9:45 a.m. to noon on Sunday, March 15, at the Olivet Institutional Baptist Church.

For the album, Dunn has rearranged classic works such as “Wade in the Water” and “Precious Lord.” Of the album’s 11 new songs, seven are dedications to nationally recognized cases that sparked an outcry for social change.



“With this album, my goal is to connect with the community through meaningful music,” says Dunn in a press release. “Each of these songs has a special meaning not only to me as an African-American but because their powerful messages still resonate today.”

A music and vocal scholar, producer and singer-songwriter, Dunn rearranged each song for these modernized interpretations, each with a unique "contemporary sound" that connects the old with the new. The album was recorded live at the Chicago Temple, which is where the Adrian Dunn Singers rehearse.

Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share
  |  

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Most Popular

  1. Report: High-Ranking Democrats Float Sen. Sherrod Brown as Candidate at Presidential Nominating Convention Read More

  2. Does a New Ohio House Bill Level the Playing Field, or Single Out Transgender Youth? Read More

  3. Ugggggggggggggggggggggghhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh Read More

  4. Play Arcade + Kitchen in Mayfield Heights to Close This Weekend Read More

  5. Blackberry Smoke's Spirit of the South Tour Coming to Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica in August Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation