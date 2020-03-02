United We Brunch returns to the Madison Sat., March 14. Limited tickets still available!

Monday, March 2, 2020

C-Notes

Cold War Kids to Play House of Blues on June 30

Posted By on Mon, Mar 2, 2020 at 2:09 PM

click to enlarge LAURA STEMMER
  • Laura Stemmer
The indie rock act Cold War Kids have just announced new tour dates and various festival appearances for summer 2020. The group recently premiered its new single, "Who's Gonna Love Me Now," with a performance on CBS This Morning. It’s the first song from the band’s upcoming album, New Age Norms 2.

"['Who’s Gonna Love Me Now'] is about all those times when I imagine what it’d be like to have my freedom,” says Cold War Kids’ Nathan Willett in a press release. “You’re in a relationship, and you got too cozy — you start wondering what it’s like on the other side. But when you actually get it — you crash and burn.”

The tour includes a June 30 stop at House of Blues.



