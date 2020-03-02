Dyngus Day Cleveland to Celebrate Its 10th Anniversary in April

click to enlarge
Monday, April 13, will mark the 10th anniversary of Dyngus Day Cleveland, and organizers expect 60,000 people to attend this year’s event.
Per usual, Dyngus Day Cleveland will feature parades, Polish dancing, pageants, paczki and piwo.
The celebration will take place at 10:30 a.m. in Gordon Square, and organizers have just announced the day's schedule of events
.
DJ Kishka will serve as the host of the daylong celebration, and Sibling Revelry Brewing will brew up a special Dyngus Day Piwo, a custom beer created exclusively for the festivities. There will be local artisans with curated merchandise, and one lucky woman will be crowned the Polish Queen in the Miss Dyngus Day Pageant.
There will be free rides on Lolly the Trolley throughout town, and new features this year include an Amateur Accordion Contest judged by a panel of polka professionals and a Polish Wedding.
