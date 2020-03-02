United We Brunch returns to the Madison Sat., March 14. Limited tickets still available!

Monday, March 2, 2020

C-Notes

Violinist and Dancer Lindsey Stirling to Perform at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica in August

Posted By on Mon, Mar 2, 2020 at 1:36 PM

COURTESY OF LIVE NATION
  • Courtesy of Live Nation
Since the release of her 2012 self-titled debut, dancer and artist Lindsey Stirling has become a star thanks to her distinctively cinematic violin-driven electronic music.

In addition to her music, her literary debut, The Only Pirate at the Party, co-written with her sister Brook S. Passey, became a New York Times Bestseller.

Stirling, who was runner-up on Season 25 of Dancing with the Stars with her partner Mark Ballas and did a stint on America’s Got Talent as well, will hit the road this summer in support of her new album Artemis. The tour comes to Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica on Aug. 8.



“After taking the Artemis tour all over the world, I can't wait to finally bring it home to the states,” Stirling says in a press release, referring to the fact that she toured Europe last year in support of the album. “I never know how to describe my shows but they are theatrical, full of choreography, costumes and a light show that would make a DJ feel quite at home. This Artemis tour is my biggest and boldest show yet, and it’s a joy to perform. I hope you love it.”

Fans can gain access to a special presale that begins at 10 a.m. on Wednesday by signing up on her website today.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m .on Friday.

