Tuesday, March 3, 2020

Bites

Flats East Bank's B!tch*s Love Brunch Crawl Takes Place on March 15

Posted By on Tue, Mar 3, 2020 at 5:23 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF FLATS EAST BANK
  • Courtesy of Flats East Bank
Flats East Bank has just announced that its annual B!tch*s Love Brunch Crawl will return on Sunday, March 15. 

The event takes place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event aims to be a “fun, tongue-in-cheek way of enjoying a morning with friends while sampling the best brunches Flats East Bank has to offer.” This year’s event will feature St. Patrick's Day-themed brunch items.

Advance tickets are $30 (plus a small processing fee). Tickets include a sampling at each participating location. The samples will be paired with a four-ounce pour of a brunch cocktail. Each participating location will have drink specials for its featured cocktails too.



Participating locations include Alley Cat Oyster Bar, Beerhead Bar & Eatery, BOLD Food & Drink, Dante’s Inferno, LAGO EAST BANK, Margaritaville Cleveland, Thirsty Dog Brewing Co., True Cocktails & Bites and Truman’s 216.

