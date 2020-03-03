Tuesday, March 3, 2020
Flats East Bank's B!tch*s Love Brunch Crawl Takes Place on March 15
By Jeff Niesel
on Tue, Mar 3, 2020 at 5:23 PM
Flats East Bank has just announced that its annual B!tch*s Love Brunch Crawl will return on Sunday, March 15.
The event takes place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The event aims to be a “fun, tongue-in-cheek way of enjoying a morning with friends while sampling the best brunches Flats East Bank has to offer.” This year’s event will feature St. Patrick's Day-themed brunch items.
Advance tickets
are $30 (plus a small processing fee). Tickets include a sampling at each participating location. The samples will be paired with a four-ounce pour of a brunch cocktail. Each participating location will have drink specials for its featured cocktails too.
Participating locations include Alley Cat Oyster Bar, Beerhead Bar & Eatery, BOLD Food & Drink, Dante’s Inferno, LAGO EAST BANK, Margaritaville Cleveland, Thirsty Dog Brewing Co., True Cocktails & Bites and Truman’s 216.
