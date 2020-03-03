SalsaRito in Tremont has Closed

click to enlarge Douglas Trattner

Salsarito (2399 W. 11th St.), the Indo-Mexican restaurant that opened this past October, has closed. Owner Ashish Patel, who also runs Tandul Indian restaurant (2505 Professor Ave., 216-860-4530) in the same neighborhood, says the closure occurred this past weekend.Billed as “Mexican, but with an Indian twist,” the cuisine combined popular Mexican restaurant classics with other dishes that incorporate Indian ingredients, sauces and flavors.For those keeping track at home, this closure follows a long (long) line of others at this very prominent location on Tremont's Lincoln Park. In reverse chronological order, the space has been home to Merchant Street, Ligali's Bistro, Porcelli's Bistro, Bistro on Lincoln Park, Sage Bistro, Oz Bar & Bistro and Miracles since 2000.We'll keep you posted on future developments.