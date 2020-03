Shinto Japanese Steakhouse to Open in Former Miami Nights Space in Westlake

click to enlarge Shinto Facebook

Who can forget Miami Nights (857 Columbia Rd.), where the sizzle of South Beach lit up the grand Westlake skyline. Gone too soon, that high-end eatery/dance club/nightlife phenom closed its doors in 2017 after one brief year.That building, which has been idle for three years, has new life. Sheng Long Yu, owner of the 16-year-old Strongsville restaurant Shinto Japanese Steakhouse (17070 Pearl Rd., 440-878-3868), will open a west-side version of the same. Japanese food fans can look forward to an extensive menu filled with sushi, teriyaki and lively hibachi-fueled feasts.Yu has not been sitting still since opening Shinto a decade and a half ago. He has since launched Kenko in University Circle and Kent, Dagu Rice Noodle in Asiatown (and soon Pittsburgh, Boston and Atlanta), and a soon-to-open poke restaurant near the Cleveland Clinic.Yu hopes to have Shinto Westlake open in time for Mother’s Day.