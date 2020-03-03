United We Brunch returns to the Madison Sat., March 14. Limited tickets still available!

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, March 3, 2020

Scene & Heard

Superscript Comics and Games to Open in Lakewood in May

Posted By on Tue, Mar 3, 2020 at 12:40 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF NICK KRATSAS
  • Courtesy of Nick Kratsas
Nick Kratsas, who plays in the local hard rock band Harvey Pekar, has partnered with husband-and-wife Christine Frank and Elliott Frank to open Superscript Comics and Games in Lakewood. Elliott Frank also plays in Harvey Pekar.

The store will be located at 13361 Madison Ave.

“The idea of opening a comic and game store is something Elliott and I have talked about for nearly as long as we have been friends, and with some urging from Christine, we finally found a path to make that dream a reality,” says Kratsas in a press release. “The three of us have been working on this project for over a year, and we just launched our Indiegogo campaign to help us complete renovations and build fixtures for our store.”



The grand opening is set for May 1, just one day before Free Comic Book Day.

Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

Speaking of Superscript Comics And Games, Lakewood

  |  

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Most Popular

  1. Shinto Japanese Steakhouse to Open in Former Miami Nights Space in Westlake Read More

  2. Cleveland Drivers are the Third Worst Speeders in the Country, New Report Finds Read More

  3. Cleveland Heights Councilwoman and Former Vice Mayor Melissa Yasinow Resigned Last Night Read More

  4. Dyngus Day Cleveland to Celebrate Its 10th Anniversary in April Read More

  5. Blackberry Smoke's Spirit of the South Tour Coming to Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica in August Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation