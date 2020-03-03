Superscript Comics and Games to Open in Lakewood in May

click to enlarge
Nick Kratsas, who plays in the local hard rock band Harvey Pekar, has partnered with husband-and-wife Christine Frank and Elliott Frank to open Superscript Comics and Games
in Lakewood. Elliott Frank also plays in Harvey Pekar.
The store will be located at 13361 Madison Ave.
“The idea of opening a comic and game store is something Elliott and I have talked about for nearly as long as we have been friends, and with some urging from Christine, we finally found a path to make that dream a reality,” says Kratsas in a press release. “The three of us have been working on this project for over a year, and we just launched our Indiegogo campaign
to help us complete renovations and build fixtures for our store.”
The grand opening is set for May 1, just one day before Free Comic Book Day.
