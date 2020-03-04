5 Concerts to Catch in Cleveland This Weekend

click to enlarge
FRIDAY, MARCH 6
Joe Bonamassa
For this tour, singer-guitarist Joe Bonamassa will play “a signature selection from his vast track record of No. 1 albums, with classics, reinventions and more.” His backing band includes Late Night with David Letterman
’s Anton Fig (drums), Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Reese Wynans (piano/organ), Nashville recording legend and Musician’s Hall of Famer Michael Rhodes (bass), Paulie Cerra (saxophone), Lee Thornburg (trumpet) and backup singers. On his latest album, Live at the Sydney Opera House
, Bonamassa shows off his chops on hard-driving rockers such as “This Train” and “Mountain Climbing,” bluesy numbers that he infuses with plenty of grit. Bonamassa plays Connor Palace again tomorrow night too. (Jeff Niesel), 8 p.m., $72-$202. Connor Palace
.
Allen Stone/Samm Henshaw
It’s fitting that the title of singer-songwriter Allen Stone’s late-2019 record is called Building Balance
; he’s always walked the line between wannabe and miracle and saint and sinner. Stone says that cold showers and meditation help him maintain some semblance of stability. But it’s getting to sing the new songs every night that really keeps him rooted. Through his music, Stone says he wants to evoke change, and with this new record, he’s using love songs to do so. At a base level, the world probably doesn’t need another love song, yet Stone is still out there trying. (Laura Morrison) 8 p.m., $25 ADV, $30 DOS. House of Blues
.
SATURDAY, MARCH 7
Iron Bison/FAWX/Brain Cave
Local rockers Iron Bison describe their music as “beer-fueled basement metal,” and that certainly applies to the group’s new single, the Helmet-like “Juxtaghost,” a song that features parched vocals and a mid-song breakdown that allows the band to really let loose at the track’s noisy conclusion. The group recorded the song and its accompanying music video at its homebase of Plymouth House, a west side DIY venue. Iron Bison celebrates the release of the single as well as its new EP with tonight’s show. (Niesel), 7 p.m. $7:50 ADV, $10 DOS. Stella’s Music Club
.
SUNDAY, MARCH 8
Bear Hands/IRONTOM
This indie rock band that spent the last year opening for Twenty One Pilots, Foals and X Ambassadors brings its headlining tour to town tonight. The band just released Fake Tunes
, an electro-pop album that draws on a newly formed collaborative relationships with producer Christopher Chu of POP ETC and outsider artist Ursula Rose. Songs such as “Mr. Radioactive” and “Ignoring the Truth” feature propulsive bass riffs and swirling synths, and the lurching "Pill Hill," an album highlight, has a Gang of Four-like vibe. (Niesel) 8 p.m., $18 ADV, $20 DOS. Grog Shop
.
Of Montreal/Lily and Horn Horse
Of Montreal's Kevin Barnes moved to Athens, Ga. more than 20 years ago because he wanted to embrace the city's rich musical history. Inspired by watching Athens, Ga. Inside/Out
, a documentary film about the music scene that featured performances and interviews with acts such as R.E.M., Pylon and the Flat Duo Jets, he sought out Athens musicians who shared his sensibilities. He moved there in 1993 and successfully launched the band that's still going strong. The band's latest album, UR FUN
, embraces '80s alternative rock and psychedelia. This show concludes a weekend of gigs celebrating the Beachland's 20th anniversary. (Niesel), 8 p.m., $20 ADV, $22 DOS. Beachland Ballroom
.
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.