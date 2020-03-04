Local Rockers Iron Bison to Play a Release Party on Saturday at Stella's

Local rockers Iron Bison describe their music as “beer-fueled basement metal,” and that certainly applies to the group’s new single, the Helmet-like “Juxtaghost,” a song that features parched vocals and a mid-song breakdown that allows the band to really let loose at the track’s noisy conclusion.
The group recorded the song and its accompanying music video at Plymouth House, a west side DIY venue that serves as the band's home base.
Iron Bison celebrates the release of the single as well as a new EP at a show that takes place at 7 p.m. on Saturday at Stella’s Music Club.
FAWX and Brain Cave will open.
