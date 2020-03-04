United We Brunch returns to the Madison Sat., March 14. Limited tickets still available!

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, March 4, 2020

Arts District

The 2020-2021 Playhouse Square Broadway Series Lineup Is Pretty Hot

Posted By on Wed, Mar 4, 2020 at 3:00 PM

PHOTO BY ALANA WHELAN
  • Photo by Alana Whelan
Playhouse Square has announced the list of musicals and plays coming to Cleveland for its 2020-2021 Broadway Series season.

Many of the shows are coming in hot from New York City, including the 2019 Best Musical Tony winner, Hadestown, and the Aaron Sorkin-penned adaption of To Kill a Mockingbird. The musical version of Moulin Rouge! should also cause some buzz around town.

Each production is set to run for three weeks in Cleveland, except Moulin Rouge!, which gets five.

Here's the announced lineup:
-Nov.3-22: To Kill a Mockingbird
-Jan. 5-24: Pretty Woman: The Musical
-Feb. 2-21: The Cher Show
-March 9-28: The Prom
-April 6-25: Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations
-May 5-June 6: Moulin Rouge! The Musical
-July 6-25: Hadestown

Season tickets are now available for these performances at playhousesquare.com.



The current Broadway Series is finishing up at Playhouse Square and includes visits from touring productions of Jesus Christ Superstar, My Fair Lady and Frozen. Tickets for these shows are still available.

Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

Speaking of...

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Most Popular

  1. Shinto Japanese Steakhouse to Open in Former Miami Nights Space in Westlake Read More

  2. SalsaRito in Tremont has Closed Read More

  3. Dyngus Day Cleveland to Celebrate Its 10th Anniversary in April Read More

  4. Cafe Social Latinoamericano Opening in Former Beviamo Spot in Tremont Read More

  5. Cleveland Drivers are the Third Worst Speeders in the Country, New Report Finds Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation