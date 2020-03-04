Wednesday, March 4, 2020
The 2020-2021 Playhouse Square Broadway Series Lineup Is Pretty Hot
Posted
By Laura Morrison
on Wed, Mar 4, 2020 at 3:00 PM
Playhouse Square has announced the list of musicals and plays coming to Cleveland for its 2020-2021 Broadway Series season.
Many of the shows are coming in hot from New York City, including the 2019 Best Musical Tony winner, Hadestown, and the Aaron Sorkin-penned adaption of To Kill a Mockingbird. The musical version of Moulin Rouge! should also cause some buzz around town.
Each production is set to run for three weeks in Cleveland, except Moulin Rouge!, which gets five.
Here's the announced lineup:
-Nov.3-22: To Kill a Mockingbird
-Jan. 5-24: Pretty Woman: The Musical
-Feb. 2-21: The Cher Show
-March 9-28: The Prom
-April 6-25: Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations
-May 5-June 6: Moulin Rouge! The Musical
-July 6-25: Hadestown
Season tickets are now available for these performances at playhousesquare.com
.
The current Broadway Series is finishing up at Playhouse Square and includes visits from touring productions of Jesus Christ Superstar, My Fair Lady
and Frozen
. Tickets for these shows are still available
.
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
Tags: Broadway Series, Hadestown, Moulin Rouge, Cher, Playhouse Square, Image