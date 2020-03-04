The 2020-2021 Playhouse Square Broadway Series Lineup Is Pretty Hot

Photo by Alana Whelan

Playhouse Square has announced the list of musicals and plays coming to Cleveland for its 2020-2021 Broadway Series season.



Many of the shows are coming in hot from New York City, including the 2019 Best Musical Tony winner, Hadestown, and the Aaron Sorkin-penned adaption of To Kill a Mockingbird. The musical version of Moulin Rouge! should also cause some buzz around town.



Each production is set to run for three weeks in Cleveland, except Moulin Rouge!, which gets five.



Here's the announced lineup:



Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.