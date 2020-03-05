Brazilian-Themed Batuqui to Open Second Location in Chagrin Falls

click to enlarge
Carla Batista and Gustavo Nogueira, a Brazilian couple, opened Batuqui
(12706 Larchmere Blvd., 216-801-0227) to almost immediate success in 2015. And why not as there was a lot to love, from the cachaça-laced Caipirinhas and intriguing Brazilian food to the charming setting in a turn-of-the-century Colonial near Shaker Square.
Now, the couple is doubling down. This spring they will open a second location in Chagrin Falls, in yet another turn-of-the-century building, this one a stately brick Victorian (17 E. Orange St.) a short stroll from Main Street.
Batista worked at the popular Brazilian-themed restaurant Sarava, which closed in the wake of chef-owner Sergio Abramof's death. Batuqui revives not only many of the signature dishes served at that former Shaker Square eatery, but also chef Batista and Nogueira's tantalizing additions.
Dinners here start with delightful appetizers like Brazilian cheese bread, cod fish croquettes and Linguiça sausage. Entrees like xim xim, a tropical stew of tender shredded chicken, peanuts and rice in creamy coconut sauce and feijoada, a celebratory stew with meats, rice, black beans and crispy farofa, offer an alluring taste of Brazil in Cleveland.
We'll keep you posted on opening day.
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.