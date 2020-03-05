Chocolate Fest Cleveland Returns to Flats East Bank on March 14

-
Photo via Daniel Dionne/Flickr
Cleveland's largest chocolate event returns to the Flats East Bank later this month, with nearly every chocolaty confection imaginable. Now in its third year, Chocolate Fest Cleveland hits Saturday, March 14.
Throughout the event, participants can sample chocolate items from vendors like: Mama Nicole's Brownies, Insomnia Cookies, Jenni Pops, Cleveland Cooke Dough Company and Bitchy Vegan Homo.
People who want to learn more about chocolate (and are willing to spend a little more money), can sign up for classes on how to pair wine with chocolate and how to make truffles.
The event runs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Lago Custom Events (1091 W. 10th St.),
and 14 chocolate samples, along with souvenir bag and pizza and snacks, are included in the ticket price. Tickets run between $30 and $50 depending on when you purchase and if you want to pre-pay for alcohol or not. Kids 16 and under get in for $20.
Find tickets at tastecle.com.
