United We Brunch returns to the Madison Sat., March 14. Limited tickets still available!

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, March 5, 2020

Bites

Chocolate Fest Cleveland Returns to Flats East Bank on March 14

Posted By on Thu, Mar 5, 2020 at 4:24 PM

PHOTO VIA DANIEL DIONNE/FLICKR
  • Photo via Daniel Dionne/Flickr
Cleveland's largest chocolate event returns to the Flats East Bank later this month, with nearly every chocolaty confection imaginable. Now in its third year, Chocolate Fest Cleveland hits Saturday, March 14.

Throughout the event, participants can sample chocolate items from vendors like: Mama Nicole's Brownies, Insomnia Cookies, Jenni Pops, Cleveland Cooke Dough Company and Bitchy Vegan Homo.

People who want to learn more about chocolate (and are willing to spend a little more money), can sign up for classes on how to pair wine with chocolate and how to make truffles.



The event runs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Lago Custom Events (1091 W. 10th St.), and 14 chocolate samples, along with souvenir bag and pizza and snacks, are included in the ticket price. Tickets run between $30 and $50 depending on when you purchase and if you want to pre-pay for alcohol or not. Kids 16 and under get in for $20.

Find tickets at tastecle.com.

Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

Speaking of...

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Most Popular

  1. ICE Arrests Woman in Bay Village, Then Drives to Daughter's School in Lorain to Arrest Her Too Read More

  2. Councilman Says Cleveland Police Can 'Get Creative' in Violating the Rights of People Asking for Money on Highway Exit Ramps Read More

  3. Here's a Sneak Peek of Tonight's Franklin Castle Episode of 'Ghost Adventures' on Travel Channel Read More

  4. Toledo Man Sentenced After Facebook Threat Against Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Illegal Possession of Ammunition Read More

  5. The 2020-2021 Playhouse Square Broadway Series Lineup Is Pretty Hot Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation