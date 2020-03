Greensky Bluegrass to Perform at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica in July

click to enlarge Dylan Langille

The jam band Greensky Bluegrass has just announced a string of summer tour dates that’ll pair it with the Wood Brothers. The headlining shows are in addition to festival appearances the band will make at Camp Greensky Music Festival, Mountain Jam, Bonnaroo and Telluride Bluegrass Festival.The tour includes a July 24 date at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica “We’re a rock 'n’ roll band that plays bluegrass instruments,” says dobro player Anders Beck in a press release. “Bluegrass is such a finite thing. Because you have a banjo and a mandolin, you’re supposed to do it a certain way, or you’ll piss off some people. But we’ve always been ourselves.”Tickets to the Nautica show go on sale at 10 a.m. tomorrow.