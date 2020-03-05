United We Brunch returns to the Madison Sat., March 14. Limited tickets still available!

Thursday, March 5, 2020

C-Notes

Greensky Bluegrass to Perform at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica in July

Posted By on Thu, Mar 5, 2020 at 10:59 AM

click to enlarge DYLAN LANGILLE
  • Dylan Langille
The jam band Greensky Bluegrass has just announced a string of summer tour dates that’ll pair it with the Wood Brothers. The headlining shows are in addition to festival appearances the band will make at Camp Greensky Music Festival, Mountain Jam, Bonnaroo and Telluride Bluegrass Festival.

The tour includes a July 24 date at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica.

“We’re a rock 'n’ roll band that plays bluegrass instruments,” says dobro player Anders Beck in a press release. “Bluegrass is such a finite thing. Because you have a banjo and a mandolin, you’re supposed to do it a certain way, or you’ll piss off some people. But we’ve always been ourselves.”



Tickets to the Nautica show go on sale at 10 a.m. tomorrow.

