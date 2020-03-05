Rock Hall to Host Annual Induction Watch Party on May 2

-
Courtesy of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
For the first time in years, the upcoming Rock Hall Inductions will be televised live. HBO has the honors.
That takes some of the wind out of the sails of the Rock Hall
’s Watch Party, but for those who don’t have tickets to the actual inductions or don’t have HBO (or friends willing to give up their HBO login info), the Rock Hall will host the Official Watch Party for the 35th Annual Induction Ceremony on May 2.
Doors at the Rock Hall open at 6 p.m., and the broadcast begins at 8 p.m.
A limited number of reserved theater seats are available exclusively to Rock Hall Members for $60. Standing room only tickets are available to members for $15 and to non-members for $40.
A member presale begins at 10 a.m. on March 12, and tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on March 13 via ticketing.rockhall.com
and at the Rock Hall’s box office.
Watch Party tickets include access to all Rock Hall exhibits, including the new 2020 Inductee exhibit, Play It Loud: Instruments of Rock
, and the Garage. In addition, there will be pop-up food stations serving dishes from Cleveland celebrity chefs, and cash bars will be available. The store will also feature commemorative 2020 Inductee items.
