The Art Ball, a New Curated Music and Visual Art Event, to Debut at Avenue Tap House in April

Earlier today, the local electronic music duo Maderra announced that it’ll debut the Art Ball, a curated music and visual art event, on April 25 at Avenue Tap House in Lakewood. An “immersive local celebration of music and visual art,” the event will feature the premiere of Maderra’s interactive audio/visual live set.
Visual artists will also have their work on display throughout the venue.
Maderra — Jordan Kolaric (Atheros) and John Soros (Rexx Ross) — formed in 2015, and the duo “implements elements of diverse genres such as melodic bass, minimalist trap, and ambient music in a way that pays tribute to the musicians and artists that have inspired them.”
“We’re really excited for the opportunity to share our music with our friends and the Cleveland music community as a whole,” says Soros in a press release. “This event means a lot to us because it allows us to bring together a group of like-minded people to enjoy each other’s artistic creations for a night.”
The Art Ball will also feature performances by Goofyfm, DJ Krytikal, Riio, AuxChord and Creme Supreme.
The event starts at 9:30 p.m., and tickets cost $10 in advance, $12 at the door.
Presale tickets can be obtained by contacting either Maderra or any of the supporting local artists. To learn more about Maderra, visit the group's Facebook page
