Here's a List of Cleveland St. Patrick's Day Festivities You Don't Want to Miss

click to enlarge Photo by Jeff Niesel

Ireland's Scenic Coastline

Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

This year marks 153 years of St. Patrick's Day celebrations hosted in Cleveland. And come Tuesday, March 17, nearly half a million Clevelanders are expected to indulge in the annual festivities all over town. Here are some of the events you don't want to miss out on during (and leading up to) the Irish holiday.Each year, there is a massive parade in downtown Cleveland in celebration of St. Patrick's Day. This year's theme is. The parade will begin at the intersection of Superior Avenue and end at north Rockwell Avenue. Find out more information here. Great Lakes is featuring Conway's Irish Ale at their annual celebration this St. Patrick's Day. Expect a lot of other beer at the event, none of which will be green. Find out more here. A ticket to Lucky's Bar Crawl gets you two free drinks or items, access to at least 5 other bars, a crazy after-party and a chance to win $500 in a costume contest. Purchase tickets here.

Miami University Cleveland Alumni are holding their very own St. Patrick's event, with a $5 entry fee to support their scholarship fund and university operations. The event is an opportunity to drink for a good cause at an affordable rate. Find tickets here.



Society Lounge is hosting a cocktail class focusing on Irish whiskey and the history behind it. For $45, you get to prepare three Irish cocktails with step-by-step instructions you'll also get to take home. Purchase tickets here.



The Big Bang Cleveland 5th's annual St. Patrick's Day Pre-Parade Party is kicking off to an early at the Flats East Bank. Expect a $5 breakfast buffet and waffle bar with drinks available for purchase at the event. Find out more information here.



Leo Humphrey and TNM 216 is Real is hosting a St. Patrick's Day costume event where prizes will be awarded to the best green outfit. Live music will be played by DJ Haz Matt of 93.1 fm, with drinks included with admission tickets. Tickets are $20. Purchase tickets here.

Wild Eagle is no stranger to St. Patrick's Day wild festivities, and this year's event begins bright and early. Live bands are set to play all day long, and the event includes free breakfast. Register here. Forest City Brewery is hosting its annual St. Patrick's Day event featuring brunch specials and cocktails. In addition to food and brews, they will be hosting live entertainment at the Waldorf Beer Hall. Find out more here.



Jack Cleveland Casino is hosting a St. Patrick's-themed buffet with corned beef and cabbage, Irish potatoes, Irish stew and lots of green colored (but not green flavored) deserts. The event will also feature live music and lots of Irish themed beverages. See more about the event here. Whistle & Keg is celebrating St. Patrick's Day for the second year in a row in downtown Cleveland with Irish step dancing and traditional Irish-themed drinks. Find out more here.