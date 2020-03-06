Here's a List of Cleveland St. Patrick's Day Festivities You Don't Want to Miss

click to enlarge
This year marks 153 years of St. Patrick's Day celebrations hosted in Cleveland. And come Tuesday, March 17, nearly half a million Clevelanders are expected to indulge in the annual festivities all over town. Here are some of the events you don't want to miss out on during (and leading up to) the Irish holiday.
Cleveland's St. Patrick's Day Parade
Tuesday, March 17 at 1:04 p.m.
Cleveland Public Square, 50 Public Sq., Suite 1700
Each year, there is a massive parade in downtown Cleveland in celebration of St. Patrick's Day. This year's theme is Ireland's Scenic Coastline
. The parade will begin at the intersection of Superior Avenue and end at north Rockwell Avenue. Find out more information here.
St. Patrick's Day at Great Lakes Brewing Company
Tuesday, March 17 from 4 p.m.-6 p.m.
Great Lakes brewing Company, 2516 Market Ave.
Great Lakes is featuring Conway's Irish Ale at their annual celebration this St. Patrick's Day. Expect a lot of other beer at the event, none of which will be green. Find out more here.
Lucky's St. Patrick's Day Crawl
Saturday, March 14 from 4 p.m.-11:59 p.m.
Lucky's Dive Bar, 1214 W. 6th St.
A ticket to Lucky's Bar Crawl gets you two free drinks or items, access to at least 5 other bars, a crazy after-party and a chance to win $500 in a costume contest. Purchase tickets here.
MiamiCle Annual St. Patrick's Day
Saturday, March 7 at 1 p.m.
Barley House Cleveland, 1261 W. 6th St.
Miami University Cleveland Alumni are holding their very own St. Patrick's event, with a $5 entry fee to support their scholarship fund and university operations. The event is an opportunity to drink for a good cause at an affordable rate. Find tickets here.
Cocktail Class - St. Patrick's Day Edition
Sunday, March 15 from 4:30-6 p.m.
Society Lounge, 2063 E. 4th St.
Society Lounge is hosting a cocktail class focusing on Irish whiskey and the history behind it. For $45, you get to prepare three Irish cocktails with step-by-step instructions you'll also get to take home. Purchase tickets here.
5th Annual St. Patrick's Day Shindig
Tuesday, March 17 from 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Flats East Bank, 1163 Front Ave.
The Big Bang Cleveland 5th's annual St. Patrick's Day Pre-Parade Party is kicking off to an early at the Flats East Bank. Expect a $5 breakfast buffet and waffle bar with drinks available for purchase at the event. Find out more information here.
St. Patrick's Day Grown & Sexy Throw Down
Saturday, March 14 from 9 p.m.-2:30 a.m.
American Postal Workers Union, 3829 Carnegie Ave.
Leo Humphrey and TNM 216 is Real is hosting a St. Patrick's Day costume event where prizes will be awarded to the best green outfit. Live music will be played by DJ Haz Matt of 93.1 fm, with drinks included with admission tickets. Tickets are $20. Purchase tickets here.
St. Patrick's Day Bash at Downtown Wild Eagle Saloon
Tuesday, March 17 from 8 a.m.-11:30 p.m.
Wild Eagle Saloon, 921 Huron Rd.
Wild Eagle is no stranger to St. Patrick's Day wild festivities, and this year's event begins bright and early. Live bands are set to play all day long, and the event includes free breakfast. Register here.
4th Annual St. Patrick's Day with Furbelly
Tuesday, March 17 from 10 a.m.-11 p.m.
Forest City Brewery, 2135 Columbus Rd.
Forest City Brewery is hosting its annual St. Patrick's Day event featuring brunch specials and cocktails. In addition to food and brews, they will be hosting live entertainment at the Waldorf Beer Hall. Find out more here.
St. Patrick's Day at Jack
Tuesday, March 17 from 9 a.m.-11:30 p.m.
Jack Cleveland Casino, 100 Public Sq.
Jack Cleveland Casino is hosting a St. Patrick's-themed buffet with corned beef and cabbage, Irish potatoes, Irish stew and lots of green colored (but not green flavored) deserts. The event will also feature live music and lots of Irish themed beverages. See more about the event here.
Second Annual St. Patrick's Day Party
Tuesday, March 17 from 8 a.m.-midnight
Whistle & Keg, 818 Huron Rd.
Whistle & Keg is celebrating St. Patrick's Day for the second year in a row in downtown Cleveland with Irish step dancing and traditional Irish-themed drinks. Find out more here.
