Joe Biden is Coming to Cleveland Tuesday, Venue Still to be Determined

Former Vice President Joe Biden is coming to Cleveland Tuesday, his campaign recently announced.
The exact time and location have yet to be revealed, but we can only hope that the event will be free and open to the public. Biden is also scheduled to hit up Columbus on that same day.
Just last month, Biden's campaign was pretty much down and out. But, thanks to first place finish in the South Carolina primary and winning many of the delegates on Super Tuesday this week, the 77-year-old is now neck and neck
with Sen. Bernie Sanders, who is 78.
Just as a reminder, Clevelanders can vote
in the Ohio presidential primary on St. Patrick's Day, March 17 (and also early, if you so choose).
We'll update this story as soon as we know more details.
