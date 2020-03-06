United We Brunch returns to the Madison Sat., March 14. Limited tickets still available!

Friday, March 6, 2020

Scene & Heard

Joe Biden is Coming to Cleveland Tuesday, Venue Still to be Determined

Posted By on Fri, Mar 6, 2020 at 2:43 PM

PHOTO VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
  • Photo via Wikimedia Commons
Former Vice President Joe Biden is coming to Cleveland Tuesday, his campaign recently announced.

The exact time and location have yet to be revealed, but we can only hope that the event will be free and open to the public. Biden is also scheduled to hit up Columbus on that same day.

Just last month, Biden's campaign was pretty much down and out. But, thanks to first place finish in the South Carolina primary and winning many of the delegates on Super Tuesday this week, the 77-year-old is now neck and neck with Sen. Bernie Sanders, who is 78.



Just as a reminder, Clevelanders can vote in the Ohio presidential primary on St. Patrick's Day, March 17 (and also early, if you so choose).

We'll update this story as soon as we know more details.

