Friday, March 6, 2020

Now Open: iPoke in Midtown

Poke places seem to be popping up like daffodils in spring. The newest opens its doors today in Midtown, in the Innova Living building on Chester, across the street from the Cleveland Clinic. Operated by Sheng Long Yu, who also owns Shinto Japanese Steakhouse, Kenko Sushi and Dagu Rice Noodle, iPoke (10001 Chester Ave., 216-759-1001) offers build-your-own bowls for dine-in and carry-out.

In typical poke protocol, guests design their own bowls from the bottom up, starting with white rice, brown rice, mixed greens or a combination thereof. Next its off to fresh toppings like edamame, seaweed salad, shredded carrots, scallions, mango and corn. Protein choices include raw salmon and tuna, cooked shrimp, crab and chicken, and tofu. Sauces range from the mysterious Yum Yum to the ubiquitous Sriracha, with ponzu, wasabi mayo and eel sauce in between.

Diners also can select from a list of pre-designed bowls like Under the Sea, with crab, shrimp, avocado, mango and chili sauce on a bed of white rice, or the Spi-Sea, which tops spring greens with spicy tuna, tofu, seaweed, tobiko and ponzu.



iPoke is open for lunch and dinner seven days a week.

