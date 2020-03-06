Rule of Young to Celebrate the Release of Its New Single with a March 13 Show at Stella’s

click to enlarge
Courtesy of Rule of Young
Given that the first four singles from the local group Rule of Young
reportedly generated over 125K streams on Spotify, there’s good reason to think the group’s latest single, “Gavel,” will make an impact as well.
Produced by multi-platinum producer and Emmy award winner Jim Wirt (Incubus, Fiona Apple, Jack's Mannequin, Something Corporate), the poppy tune features a catchy piano melody and soft, soulful vocals.
You can hear the song here
The group, which consists of Nico Conti and Catherine Calabrese, will perform with Hooked Like Helen and Gina Brooklyn at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 13, at Stella’s Music Club
