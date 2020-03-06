United We Brunch returns to the Madison Sat., March 14. Limited tickets still available!

Email
Print
Share

Friday, March 6, 2020

C-Notes

Rule of Young to Celebrate the Release of Its New Single with a March 13 Show at Stella’s

Posted By on Fri, Mar 6, 2020 at 10:32 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF RULE OF YOUNG
  • Courtesy of Rule of Young
Given that the first four singles from the local group Rule of Young reportedly generated over 125K streams on Spotify, there’s good reason to think the group’s latest single, “Gavel,” will make an impact as well.

Produced by multi-platinum producer and Emmy award winner Jim Wirt (Incubus, Fiona Apple, Jack's Mannequin, Something Corporate), the poppy tune features a catchy piano melody and soft, soulful vocals.

You can hear the song here.



The group, which consists of Nico Conti and Catherine Calabrese, will perform with Hooked Like Helen and Gina Brooklyn at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 13, at Stella’s Music Club.

Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Most Popular

  1. Councilman Says Cleveland Police Can 'Get Creative' in Violating the Rights of People Asking for Money on Highway Exit Ramps Read More

  2. ICE Arrests Woman in Bay Village, Then Drives to Daughter's School in Lorain to Arrest Her Too Read More

  3. Here's a Sneak Peek of Tonight's Franklin Castle Episode of 'Ghost Adventures' on Travel Channel Read More

  4. Brazilian-Themed Batuqui to Open Second Location in Chagrin Falls Read More

  5. Help Wanted: Ohio Child Welfare Agencies Cope with High Turnover Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation