Side Door to SXSW Showcase Coming to CODA on March 12

In February of 2019, Laura Simpson and Dan Mangan launched Side Door, a new digital booking agency of sorts that aims to “create connections between performing artsts and hosts in a variety of location.”
More than 2000 artists and nearly 800 venues have enlisted to be part of the platform since it launched, and venues can include a record store, bookshop, café, barn, living room, backyard, bar or restaurant.
The company recently announced Side Door to SXSW, a new partnership with South by Southwest to assist eight showcasing artists heading to Austin. As part of the program, the Canadian duo Partner and the Kentucky duo GRLwood will perform on Thursday, March 12, at CODA
as they make their way to the music festival.
They'll share the bill with the local group Wattever.
“Side Door is helping to create a sustainable environment in an increasingly difficult touring marketplace for emerging and career musicians,” reads a press release about the event. “Through the platform, artists and venues are matched, events are booked, ticketed and payouts are automated. With less overhead and complete transparency, artists earn more revenue, while fans gain an intimate and unique live experience. The platform emphasizes intimate connections between artists and audiences, by helping anyone present shows in everyday spaces. Side Door prioritizes a friendly and transparent experience for all users, seeking to provide a new means for artists to tour.”
The show at CODA begins at 8 p.m.
