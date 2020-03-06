Summer House to Open Next Week in Former Swingo's Space in Lakewood

click to enlarge
This Monday, March 9, the former Swingo’s Silver Grill and Swingo’s on the Lake space in the Carlyle building in Lakewood will once again open its doors to the public. Swingo’s on the Lake closed more than a decade ago.
Summer House
(12900 Lake Ave., 216-270-2300), a new restaurant by Tony George, promises guests a summertime vibe 365 days of the year. The project has been years in the making.
The large space has been completely reimagined, with a 50-seat bar and stellar views of Lake Erie and downtown Cleveland. The bill of fare is described as Mediterranean, but there are plenty of creative American and Italian dishes on the menu as well. Many of the dishes conjure memories of Greenhouse Tavern and Trentina, kitchens that chef Vinnie Cimino once called home. Cimino is joined in the kitchen by Thomas Asimakis, formerly of Blue Point Grille.
Appetizers and snacks include deviled eggs with caviar, grilled oysters with yuzo kosho butter, smoked chicken with white BBQ sauce, dry-aged beef tartare, smoked Lake Erie fish dip with crispy potatoes, and the Summer House plateau, a tower loaded with chilled seafood, cured meats, cheese and pickles.
A pasta and flatbread section includes bucatini noodles with tomato gravy, gemelli pasta with caramelized garlic and breadcrumbs, and a bacon and date topped flatbread. Entrees, priced $23 to $36 (save for a 16-dollar double cheeseburger), feature bone-in pork belly with onion confit, cast-iron half chicken with crispy potatoes, fried perch and walleye with vinegar fries and Southern comeback sauce, and a New York strip steak with black garlic butter. Or you can leave the decision making up to the kitchen by ordering “Michael's Favorite,” a chef’s whim dinner featuring fire-roasted kebabs, chefs’ treats, seasonal specials, house pita and accompaniments.
For now, Summer House is dinner only, but lunch and weekend brunch will be added shortly.
The Carlyle building is located on Lakewood’s Gold Coast, next door to Winton Place, home to Pier W.
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.