Monday, March 9, 2020

C-Notes

Bachman Cummings Tour Coming to MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage in June

Posted By on Mon, Mar 9, 2020 at 1:20 PM

  • Mike Hough
Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings have just announced U.S. leg of their reunion tour that’s dubbed Together Again, Live in Concert. Playing together for the first time in more than a decade, the former members of the Guess Who will celebrate the music of the Guess Who, Bachman-Turner Overdrive and Burton Cummings.

The tour includes a June 14 date at MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage.

Tickets for the MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage show go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday.



Tags: , , ,

