Monday, March 9, 2020
Bachman Cummings Tour Coming to MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage in June
By Jeff Niesel
on Mon, Mar 9, 2020 at 1:20 PM
Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings have just announced U.S. leg of their reunion tour that’s dubbed Together Again, Live in Concert. Playing together for the first time in more than a decade, the former members of the Guess Who will celebrate the music of the Guess Who, Bachman-Turner Overdrive and Burton Cummings.
The tour includes a June 14 date at MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage.
Tickets
Tickets for the MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage show go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday.
