Cleveland International Film Festival Tickets Go on Sale Friday

Photo by Emmanuel Wallace
Tickets for the 44th annual Cleveland International Film Festival go on sale this Friday at 11 a.m. The two-week film spectacle features 227 short films and 212 feature films,
representing more than 80 countries.
The film festival, running from March 25 through April 5, is priced at $16 per screening. Tickets can be purchased online at clevelandfilm.org, over the phone at 877-304-3456 or in person at the Tower City Cinemas
box office located on 230 W. Huron Rd.
While most of the festival action goes down at Tower City Cinemas, screenings are happening at other venues as well, including the Gordon Square Arts District and Cedar Lee Theatre.
Back in January, it was announced
that the festival is moving to Playhouse Square next year, and will screen at all its famous theaters like the Allen Theater, KeyBank State Theatre, Mimi Ohio Theatre and Connor Palace. But that news is not to be confused with this year's festivities.
The festival opens with the film Military Wives
at 7 p.m. on March 25, and ends with the film Dream Horse
at 7 p.m. on April 5.
Find out more here
.
