Cleveland Orchestra Cancels Impending European Tour Over Coronavirus Outbreak

The Cleveland Orchestra was to play concerts in Linz, Vienna, Paris and Abu Dhabi later this month but has canceled the European and Asian tour due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.“The health and well-being of our musicians, staff, and patrons are our absolute priority,” André Gremillet, the President & CEO of The Cleveland Orchestra said in a press release. “Ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) news reports have generated questions and concerns for all of us regarding the upcoming tour. We have been closely monitoring the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation, with a focus on gathering facts from the many qualified medical experts available to us both here in Cleveland and around the world. After extended deliberation and based on information from these experts, we have made the decision that The Cleveland Orchestra will not travel to Europe and Abu Dhabi for our previously announced tour this March and April."We are very disappointed we won’t be able to perform due to circumstances out of our control, and we very much appreciate the understanding of everyone involved, especially our audiences and presenting partners for this tour. We are looking at the possibility of rescheduling some of these concerts at a future date.”