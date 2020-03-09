Jekyll's in Chagrin Falls to Close and Reopen This Summer as Cedar Creek Grille-Style Eatery

click to enlarge
Following service on Saturday, March 14, Jekyll’s Kitchen
(17 River St., 440-893-0797) in Chagrin Falls will close its doors for the last time. When the building reopens in June, it will be as a completely new restaurant concept operated by a new management team.
Jekyll’s Kitchen is part of the Hyde Park Restaurant Group
. For this new venture, Hyde Park principals Joseph Saccone and Richard Hauck will be partnering Rick Doody, the brains behind such concepts as Cedar Creek Grille
, Lindey’s Lake House
and Bravo/Brio. Doody’s NCR Ventures, in fact, will develop, operate and manage the new restaurant when it opens.
“It will not be a Lindey’s Lake House,” Doody says. “It will be a Cedar Creek Grill exclusive for Chagrin Falls. Cedar Creek is eight years old and it has really done well for us.”
The polished-casual restaurant will have a classic American grill menu with sandwiches, burgers, pasta, steaks and fish.
Doody will once again rely on the design services of his wife Wendy Berry of W Design, whose office is conveniently located across the street.
“We’re going to try and emulate Cedar Creek’s design, so dark woods, clubby,” adds Doody. “One of the big negatives with the space is that the falls are hard to see from the restaurant. We want the falls to be the focal point all across the restaurant, including the bar and patio.”
Doody says that he’d love to open the doors for a pop-up event during Blossom Time (in late May), with a grand opening in June.
It’s interesting to note that Saccone, Hauck and Rick Doody’s father, Dr. Alton Doody, were partners in the original Hyde Park Prime Steakhouse, which opened on Coventry Road in 1988.
“It’s bizarrely weird,” Doody says. “What goes around comes around. I think [Joe and Rick] will bring a lot to us. We’re a small company with four restaurants. We’ll be able to hit the ground running.”
Regarding the new partnership, Hyde Park’s Joe Saccone says, “We are extremely excited about this partnership. Rick is the best person to lead the redevelopment of this iconic Chagrin Falls location. We are all residents of Chagrin Valley.”
Jekyll’s Kitchen opened in 2009, in a space that housed, since 2000, Blake’s Seafood Grille, also a Hyde Park haunt.
Employees of Jekyll’s will have the opportunity to work at other Hyde Park Group Restaurants. Diners in possession of Jekyll’s gift cards are free to use them at any Hyde Park restaurant, including Bull & Bird in Chagrin Falls and ML Tavern in Moreland Hills.
