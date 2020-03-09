United We Brunch returns to the Madison Sat., March 14. Limited tickets still available!

Email
Print
Share

Monday, March 9, 2020

Bites

Jekyll's in Chagrin Falls to Close and Reopen This Summer as Cedar Creek Grille-Style Eatery

Posted By on Mon, Mar 9, 2020 at 8:58 PM

click to enlarge GOOGLE MAPS
  • Google Maps
Following service on Saturday, March 14, Jekyll’s Kitchen (17 River St., 440-893-0797) in Chagrin Falls will close its doors for the last time. When the building reopens in June, it will be as a completely new restaurant concept operated by a new management team.

Jekyll’s Kitchen is part of the Hyde Park Restaurant Group. For this new venture, Hyde Park principals Joseph Saccone and Richard Hauck will be partnering Rick Doody, the brains behind such concepts as Cedar Creek Grille, Lindey’s Lake House and Bravo/Brio. Doody’s NCR Ventures, in fact, will develop, operate and manage the new restaurant when it opens.

“It will not be a Lindey’s Lake House,” Doody says. “It will be a Cedar Creek Grill exclusive for Chagrin Falls. Cedar Creek is eight years old and it has really done well for us.”



The polished-casual restaurant will have a classic American grill menu with sandwiches, burgers, pasta, steaks and fish.

Doody will once again rely on the design services of his wife Wendy Berry of W Design, whose office is conveniently located across the street.

“We’re going to try and emulate Cedar Creek’s design, so dark woods, clubby,” adds Doody. “One of the big negatives with the space is that the falls are hard to see from the restaurant. We want the falls to be the focal point all across the restaurant, including the bar and patio.”

Doody says that he’d love to open the doors for a pop-up event during Blossom Time (in late May), with a grand opening in June.

It’s interesting to note that Saccone, Hauck and Rick Doody’s father, Dr. Alton Doody, were partners in the original Hyde Park Prime Steakhouse, which opened on Coventry Road in 1988.

“It’s bizarrely weird,” Doody says. “What goes around comes around. I think [Joe and Rick] will bring a lot to us. We’re a small company with four restaurants. We’ll be able to hit the ground running.”

Regarding the new partnership, Hyde Park’s Joe Saccone says, “We are extremely excited about this partnership. Rick is the best person to lead the redevelopment of this iconic Chagrin Falls location. We are all residents of Chagrin Valley.”

Jekyll’s Kitchen opened in 2009, in a space that housed, since 2000, Blake’s Seafood Grille, also a Hyde Park haunt.

Employees of Jekyll’s will have the opportunity to work at other Hyde Park Group Restaurants. Diners in possession of Jekyll’s gift cards are free to use them at any Hyde Park restaurant, including Bull & Bird in Chagrin Falls and ML Tavern in Moreland Hills.

Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

Speaking of...

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Most Popular

  1. Three Ohioans Test Positive for Coronavirus, All From Cuyahoga County Read More

  2. Councilman Says Cleveland Police Can 'Get Creative' in Violating the Rights of People Asking for Money on Highway Exit Ramps Read More

  3. You Can Now Score This 174-Year-Old Hudson Farmhouse for Free, You Just Have to Move it to a New Property Read More

  4. Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders are Now Both Coming to Cleveland Tuesday Read More

  5. Plain Dealer Announces Another Huge Round of Layoffs Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation