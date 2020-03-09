MoCA to Host a 'RISK!' Podcast and Workshop on March 20 and 21

The podcast RISK!
is downloaded more than one million times a month and features people from around the world telling “jaw-dropping true stories” they never thought they would dare to share.
Cincinnati native Kevin Allison, who's worked with the Blue Man Group and appeared on cult TV shows such as Reno 911!
and Flight of the Conchords
, serves as the host.
On Friday, March 20, and Saturday, March 21, the Museum of Contemporary Art
will host both a storytelling event and workshop with Allison.
From 8 to 10 p.m. on Friday, March 20, local performers and Allison will share true stories from their lives and respond to moCa’s” essential question for the season,” namely, “How do we mark our communities?” General admission is $20, but moCa members get in for free.
Then, from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 21, Allison will lead a free workshop on storytelling, sharing tips and techniques on how to select compelling topics, build suspense and "bring dramatic action to life." This event's participants will create a story that's four to six minutes in length.
