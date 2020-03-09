United We Brunch returns to the Madison Sat., March 14. Limited tickets still available!

Monday, March 9, 2020

You Can Now Score This 174-Year-Old Hudson Farmhouse for Free, You Just Have to Move it to a New Property

Posted By on Mon, Mar 9, 2020 at 12:35 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA GOOGLE MAPS
  • Photo via Google Maps
Proving that nothing in life is ever really free, the new owners of a historical home in Hudson are offering the "steal" of a lifetime.

Yes, the 174-year-old farmhouse at 1415 Middleton Road can be yours for free. The owners have only one catch: Any potential "buyers" would have to remove the structure from its current property. And Lord knows that process can't be cheap.

The property's new owners plan to build two new houses on the land, but rather than hastily demolish the historic structure, which has only been lived in by three other families, they decided to first offer up this great deal to the public. They've also enlisted the Hudson Heritage Association to help spread the word.

“This house is in excellent condition and is ready for a glorious renovation in a new location,” Hudson Heritage Association President Chris Bach said in a statement. “There is a centuries-old tradition in Hudson of moving homes to new locations. It would be wonderful if an owner stepped forward to save this remarkable, historic structure and give it renewed life in a new location. Demolishing this house would be a tragedy.”



The home has four bedrooms and one bathroom and is more than 2,000 square feet. The owners are also looking to give away the property's terra cotta silo and subsequent outbuildings.

If no offers are made, the home will be demolished.

Inquires on the house can be made at info@hudsonheritage.org.

