Film Written by a 16-Year-Old Cleveland Metropolitan School District Student to Screen at the Capitol Theatre on March 20

Written by 16-year-old Cleveland Metropolitan School District student Rosemary Gramajo Quiñones, the first contest winner for Art of Me's What is Power & Community? story contest, The Effects centers on a Guatamalan teen whose father faces deporation.
Filmed in Cleveland, the movie will appear on Showtime later this year. It'll screen locally before appearing on Showtime, however, and has a special screening at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, March 20, at the Capitol Theatre.
After the screening, a panel discussion of community leaders will answer questions, share insight and talk about what families can do as they face deportation and discrimination.
In addition, Quiñones will present the movie in Washington D.C. on Tuesday, March 24, at the UNIDOS National Changemakers Advocacy Conference.
