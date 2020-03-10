Local Rockers Dark Water Rebellion Team Up with Asheville’s Harriers of Discord for a Pair of Northeast Ohio Shows

click to enlarge
-
Courtesy of Dark Water Rebellion
-
Dark Water Rebellion
Originally, the members of the Southern Gothic hard rock act Dark Water Rebellion met the folks in the Western-surf-grunge-punk band Harriers of Discord when both bands were based in Los Angeles.
Dark Water Rebellion now calls Cleveland home, and the Harriers of Discord currently reside in Asheville, NC. The two acts will share a bill together in Northeast Ohio for the first time when they perform at 9 p.m. on Friday, March 20, at Cedars in Youngstown
and at 8:30 p.m. on Monday, March 23, at the Beachland Ballroom
.
click to enlarge
-
Courtesy of Harriers of Discord
-
Harriers of Discord
In separate phone interviews, Dark Water Rebellion singer-guitarist Brent Gorcie and Harriers of Discord singer Aimee Jacobs Oliver talk about their respective bands and the friendship they formed while struggling to make a dent in the SoCal music scene.
Gorcie recruited the Harriers of Discord to make the trek to Northeast Ohio next weekend because he wanted them to see the thriving music scene here.
How did the two bands first meet?
Gorcie:
We first met at the Doll Hut in Los Angeles. I think it was the end of 2015. It’s an old punk rock dive that’s been there a long time. We played there together and became friends and fans of each other’s music.
Oliver:
I don’t remember the night super well, but we met at the Doll Hut for one of the random Tuesday shows that one of the bartenders would put together. They told us they had a bus and had just moved to L.A. They were really nice, so we became friends.
What was the Los Angeles scene like at that time?
Brent:
It wasn’t a good scene. There were talented bands and musicians. It seemed as if the calling wasn’t for original music. It was for tribute bands and bands that were similar to the bands that made it famous in the ‘80s, like hair metal bands and stuff like that. It’s hard for bands with original music to thrive. Bands travel to Los Angeles to make it big and suddenly they realize it’s not all it’s cracked up to be, and they go someplace else. We were living on a 40-foot retired Greyhound bus. We lived on that for two years. We formed in Florida and went back and forth from L.A. and Vegas to Florida for about two-and-a-half years. We parked on streets and had a few diamond-in-the-rough spots where we could rig up to and get water and use their facilities and such. We recorded our first album on the bus. It’s on Spotify. It’s our self-titled album.
Oliver:
It was pretty burnt out and oversaturated. It was hard to pull people into shows if they didn’t live five minutes from the venue, and that’s difficult because it’s Los Angeles and everyone lives an hour away. I moved there because I just wanted to get out of Vegas, where I had been living.
What do you consider your influences?
Gorcie:
I would say a combination of organic instruments over something like a Nine Inch Nails or the Cramps or Nick Cave’s Grinderman. I like old swamp rock. I grew up listening to Credence Clearwater Revival and stuff like that.
Oliver:
Right now, we’re all heavily influenced by Rush. We’re moving in a prog direction. Other than that, I like Sleater-Kinney and stuff like that. We also like Dick Dale and a lot of surf bands. It all started in a spaghetti Western way and that’s really, really close to surf. I always like surf and then surf punk. People always say we have that West Coast sound, which I guess is a sound. It’s there, I guess.
You put out a record last year. Talk about what you tried to do differently on that album.
Gorcie:
We got asked to record our album at Vulture Studios which is in the same building as Superior Sounds. They were interested in our sound. It looks like a ten million dollar studio. It was a real fortune situation. We took the music we’d been jamming to and songs that used to be industrial/trip-hop versions that I made by myself in my bedroom for years, and turned them into the rock version that’s who we are today.
Oliver:
I think right now, every album we do is super, super different. We have five albums out right now and will release the sixth this year. I recorded it all in my basement. We were supposed to just record one song last night, but when we did the drums, they sounded so great, I had us re-record all the album’s songs. We self-release everything and I get really excited and just drop the album. This time, I think I’m going to try to do it the right way this time. We’re pretty DIY.
You’ll have some new merch at the Beachland gig, right?
Gorcie:
Yes. We have a new hat with our new logo on it. We have two different tour T-shirts. Both of them have the dates of this tour on the back of them. Even though the shirts are dark and black, the font is an antique Florida color scheme. We have a limited edition hat too.
Oliver:
We just got stickers. Everything else is taking longer than I expected. We have a few seven-inches, so that’s fun. One night I recorded one of our practices, so I’m trying to get a CD together that’s just a crappy live album because we’re playing mostly new songs. Hopefully, the shirts will come in. But it took us a couple of weeks to get the design together, so hopefully they make it.
How will the two bands complement each other?
Gorcie:
Both of our bands are different, but our musical backgrounds are similar.
Oliver:
They’re really dark sounding and totally different, but we like shows that have that kind of variety.
Dark Water Rebellion, Harriers of Discord, 9 p.m. Friday, March 20, Cedars, 706 Steel St., Youngstown, 330-792-3333, and 8:30 p.m. Monday, March 23, Beachland Tavern, 15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124.
