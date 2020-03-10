United We Brunch returns to the Madison Sat., March 14. Limited tickets still available!

Tuesday, March 10, 2020

Scene & Heard

Tonight's Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden Rallies in Cleveland Have Been Canceled Over Coronavirus Concerns

Posted By on Tue, Mar 10, 2020 at 4:17 PM

click to enlarge PHOTOS BY GAGE SKIDMORE
  • Photos by Gage Skidmore

Citing "concern for public health and safety," the Bernie Sanders campaign has canceled tonight's rally scheduled at the Huntington Convention Center.

"All future Bernie 2020 events will be handled  on a case by case basis," a communications director said in a release. "We are heeding the public warnings from Ohio state officials, who have communicated concern about holding large, indoor events during the coronavirus outbreak."

Gov. Mike DeWine today said he would advise people avoid large gatherings, such as political rallies.



Joe Biden's Cleveland rally this evening has also been canceled, according to a Daily Beast reporter.

