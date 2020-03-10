Tonight's Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden Rallies in Cleveland Have Been Canceled Over Coronavirus Concerns

click to enlarge Photos by Gage Skidmore

SCOOP: Joe Biden’s rally in Cleveland tonight has been cancelled as well, per a campaign source. — Scott Bixby (@scottbix) March 10, 2020

Citing "concern for public health and safety," the Bernie Sanders campaign has canceled tonight's rally scheduled at the Huntington Convention Center."All future Bernie 2020 events will be handled on a case by case basis," a communications director said in a release. "We are heeding the public warnings from Ohio state officials, who have communicated concern about holding large, indoor events during the coronavirus outbreak."Gov. Mike DeWine today said he would advise people avoid large gatherings, such as political rallies.Joe Biden's Cleveland rally this evening has also been canceled, according to a Daily Beast reporter.