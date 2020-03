Yo-Yo Ma, Harry Potter Returning to Blossom for Cleveland Orchestra's Summer Series

Film screenshot

One of the big highlights from this concert is soloist Jean-Yves Thibaudet performing the piano concerto Tango Manos, which was specifically written for him by Aaron Zigman . This show features the Kent Blossom Chamber Orchestra.

The Cleveland Orchestra has announced the full lineup of concerts for its 2020 Blossom Music Festival.While they'd previously announced plans for an orchestra-scored screening of, the rest of the schedule is now here and includes performances from Yo-Yo Ma and his Goat Rodeo Sessions crew along with a Beatles tribute night, a showing of the first film in Peter Jackson'strilogy, and, of course, fireworks.Here's the breakdown of the 2020 Blossom schedule: ‒ Salute to America, July 3-4This evening includes Sousa marches and other pieces sure to make you feel pretty American. Fireworks are included in these performances, which includes the Blossom Festival Band.‒ Gershwin and Bernstein, July 5Songs fromandare on the docket for the night, along with plenty of other tunes written by George Gershwin and Leonard Bernstein.‒ Appalachian Spring, July 11The concert includes Bernstein'salong with Aaron Copland'sand, July 17-19The Cleveland Orchestra is taking on Howard Shore'sscore for one entire weekend. The concerts include the Blossom Festival Chorus and Cleveland Orchestra Children’s Chorus.‒ Chopin and Tchaikovsky, July 25This concert features soloist Benjamin Grosvenor playingby Chopin.‒ Broadway Legends, July 26This is an evening full of American theater favorites that includes vocal soloists Debbie Gravitte, Christiane Noll and Hugh Panaro.‒ Thibaudet and Tango, Aug. 1‒ Not Our First Goat Rodeo, Aug. 8Yo-Yo Ma, who was last seen at Blossom in 2018, brings along his friends Stuart Duncan (fiddle), Edgar Meyer (bass) and Chris Thile (mandolin) this time around to perform tunes from the crew's soon-to-be released album. Vocalist Aoife O’Donovan also performs. The concert does not include the Cleveland Orchestra.‒ Beethoven's Pastoral, Aug. 9Berlioz' song cyclewith mezzo-soprano Sasha Cooke soloing, is absolutely the reason to not miss this concert.‒ Dvorak's Eighth, Aug 15This one's got a lineup of works from Mendelssohn, Grieg and Dvorak. Enough said.‒ All Brahms, Aug. 22Exactly as the name suggests, the evening only includes works by Brahms. Those include the composer'sand. Soloist Sayaka Shoji is on violin.‒ Handel and Mozart, Aug. 23Here, the music director of Music of the Baroque, Jane Glover, makes her Blossom debut. She'll conduct Mozart’salong with various works by Handel.film screening, Aug. 29-30For the second year in a row, the Cleveland Orchestra is performing the score from a Harry Potter film. We're hoping this means they'll play through all eight films in subsequent summers. The show includes the Cleveland Orchestra Youth Chorus.‒ Classical Mystery Tour, A Beatles Tribute, Sept. 5-6The Classical Mystery Tour tribute band is taking on the Fab Four for these concerts. Expect fireworks following both shows.As in year's past, two children under 18 are allowed in to any Blossom concert for free when accompanied by a paying adult. Lawn ticket books are currently on sale. Find all ticket information at clevelandorchestra.com