9 Concerts to Catch in Cleveland This Weekend

FRIDAY, MARCH 13
Caroline Rose/Good Baby
Singer-songwriter Caroline Rose has said that her latest album, Superstar
, is a "cinematic pop album that tells a story of someone who leaves behind everything they know and love in search for something bigger and more glamorous. It’s a story about losing yourself but also finding the brazen self-confidence to follow a dream." Written, recorded and produced by Rose in her 10’x12’ home studio as well as on a portable rig she’d set up in green rooms while on tour, the album represents Rose’s vision from start to finish. Songs like the retro-leaning funk number “Do You Think We’ll Last Forever” might clash with the contemporary sounding electronica of “Feel the Way I Want,” but give Rose credit for following her muse on this ambitious effort. (Jeff Niesel) 8:30 p.m., $15 ADV, $18 DOS. Beachland Tavern
Jaimie Branch's Fly or Die II
Dubbed one of the best albums of 2017 by numerous outlets, Jaimie Branch's 2017 debut Fly or Die
established the trumpet player as a force in the avant grade jazz world. Branch wrote the songs on the sequel, last year's Fly or Die II
, (mostly) while on she her first European tour and recorded them (mostly) in studio at Total Refreshment Centre and live at Café OTO in London UK at the end of that tour. With its heavy drums and bits of scattered horns, “Prayer for Amerikkka Pt.1 and 2” addresses “a bunch of wide-eyed racists,” and the album’s closing track, “Love Song (for Assholes & Clowns),” provides a bit of humor. This is challenging music that addresses our challenging times. (Niesel) 8 p.m., $15. Bop Stop
Dennis DeYoung
After a bitter break-up with the band that he helped found, singer Dennis DeYoung no longer tours and records with Styx. But he still plays the band’s music as Dennis DeYoung and the Music of Styx. Tonight, he brings a tour to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the group’s 1977 effort, The Grand Illusion
, to town. The album features the hugely popular singles “Come Sail Away” and “You’re Fooling Yourself.” In addition to playing the album in its entirety, DeYoung will play the band’s other big hits as well. (Niesel) 8 p.m., $37.50-$75. MGM Northfield Park
Three 6 Mafia
Three 6 Mafia's music has sold nearly six million albums to date. Two of their albums, When the Smoke Clears: Sixty 6, Sixty 1
and Most Known Unknown
, have been certified platinum. Untimely deaths have dwindled the size of the group (Lord Infamous passed in 2013 and Koopsta Knicca in 2015), but the remaining members of Three 6 Mafia have reunited and embarked on a tour that brings it to the Agora tonight. The group doesn’t have a new album to promote but expect to hear hits such as "Stay Fly," "Sippin on Some Sizzurp," "Who Run It," "Tear da Club Up 97" and "Ridin' Spinners." (Emanuel Wallace) 7 p.m. Agora Theatre
SATURDAY, MARCH 14
15-60-75 (The Numbers Band)
Local rockers 15-60-75 (The Numbers Band) have pursued a singular vision of blues, rock and jazz for 50 years, and they continue to maintain a busy live schedule and to write new material. To celebrate its 50th anniversary, the band will perform tonight at the Beachland Ballroom. Band leader Robert Kidney has recorded and toured with Anton Fier and his Golden Palominos. He and his brother Jack have toured Holland twice and played in London. The entire band went to London to perform at the Royal Festival Hall in 2000. At tonight's show, ticket holders will have exclusive opportunity to purchase the new Numbers Band release, Endure: Outliers on Water Street
. (Niesel), 8 p.m., $10. Beachland Ballroom
The Boys from the County Hell
When the Boys from the County Hell first got together in 2000 as a Pogues cover band, it was supposed to be just a one-night stand. But after selling out their first show at the Euclid Tavern, the group's popularity escalated. As you can imagine, the band is pretty busy by the time St. Paddy's Day rolls around, and this show comes in advance of the holiday. The band's been working on blending some horns into the mix so expect to hear a bit of R&B as it plays a selection of Pogues tunes tonight. (Niesel) 7:30 p.m., $13 ADV, $15 DOS. Grog Shop
Robert Cray
Veteran bluesman Robert Cray and drummer/producer Steve Jordan (Eric Clapton, Rolling Stones, John Mayer) have done a slew of albums together over the years going back to Take Your Shoes Off
, which was released in 1999 and snagged a Grammy Award for the best contemporary blues album the following year. For nearly 20 years, Cray and Jordan have continued to collaborate, most recently on Cray’s 2014 album, In My Soul
. When it came time to think about the next album, Jordan had an idea. He suggested that Cray should come to Memphis to record at Royal Studios, employing the services of the house band, the Hi Rhythm Section. What came out of the experience was something that Jordan termed as “a soul, rhythm and blues fantasy camp,” something that Cray himself couldn’t argue. The resulting album, Robert Cray and Hi Rhythm
, came out in 2017 to rave reviews, and Cray just released That's What I Heard
earlier this year. (Matt Wardlaw), 8 p.m., $40-$50. The Kent Stage
Ken Vandermark/Nate Wooley/Paul Lytton
A fixture on the Chicago music scene since the 1990s, reed player Ken Vandermark has earned wide critical praise for his multilayered compositions, which typically “balance intricate orchestration with passionate improvisation.” A talented multi-instrumentalist, Vandermark plays tenor saxophone, clarinet, bass clarinet and baritone saxophone. For this show, drummer Paul Lytton and trumpet player Nate Wooley will join him. (Niesel) 8 p.m., $20. Transformer Station
SUNDAY, MARCH 15
Robert Lockwood Jr. 105th Birthday Memorial With Robert Lockwood Jr. All Stars/The Gene Schwartz Trio/Crazy Marvin Braxton/Robert Frank and Friends
Legendary Delta blues guitarist Robert Lockwood Jr. was a Cleveland institution. As such, he served as the great nucleus around which our region’s blues scene developed for many years. His ties to the granddaddy of the Delta himself, Robert Johnson, only polished the mythos already cemented by his other-worldly playing. Tonight, we meet once again to celebrate his life and legacy — and to vault the blues to its prominent place in Cleveland history. Artists on the bill include the Gene Schwartz Trio, Crazy Marvin Braxton, and Robert Frank and Friends. (Eric Sandy) 7 p.m., free. Beachland Ballroom
