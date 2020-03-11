Rock Hall’s Induction Fest to Take Place From April 29 to May 2

The Rock Hall
has just announced its plans for Induction Fest, a week of activities leading up to the Inductions, which take place on May 2.
According to a press release, “Induction Fest will introduce fans to Cleveland's diverse music scene with four days of live music, special events, artist interviews, museum access and more.”
The garage punk band White Reaper kicks things off on April 29 with a performance at the Rock Hall. Then, on April 30, O.A.R.'s Marc Roberge will perform at the Music Box Supper Club and the rock trio Highly Suspect will play with Summer Cannibals at the Agora.
The classic hip-hop duo Eric B & Rakim will perform on May 1 at the Grog Shop, and an Alligator Records Showcase featuring three-time Grammy-nominated Billy Branch takes place at the Music Box Supper Club that same day. Local indie rockers Cloud Nothings also perform on May 1 at the Beachland Ballroom.
Questlove delivers a DJ set at House of Blues on May 2 that serves as an afterparty. The House of Blues event will also include
sets by Marcus Alan Ward & Gawuan and local rockers Uptight Sugar. NPi Entertainment DJs will spin as well.
Your Gold Pass will provide access to RSVP for free tickets (on a first-come, first-served basis) to the various Induction Fest live shows at partner venues, including the Agora, Beachland Ballroom, Grog Shop, House of Blues and Music Box Supper Club. Details for this RSVP process will be announced later.
The official Induction Ceremony Watch Party at the Rock Hall on Saturday, May 2 isn't included with the standard Gold Pass, but fans can upgrade the pass and add a standing room only ticket to the Watch Party.
Members and Donors can purchase Gold Pass tickets beginning at 10 a.m. tomorrow. Passes go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.
Individual tickets to the events will also be available.
