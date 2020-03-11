Wednesday, March 11, 2020
Tegan and Sara to Perform at House of Blues in August
By Jeff Niesel
on Wed, Mar 11, 2020 at 10:26 AM
During the course of their career, the indie rock duo Tegan and Sara has sold well over one million records and received three Juno Awards as well as various other accolades. In 2016, they created the Tegan and Sara Foundation, which fights for health, economic justice, and representation for LGBTQ girls and women.
They’ve just announced that they’ll return to the road for an extensive North American summer tour supporting their latest release, Hey, I’m Just Like You
.
They'll perform on Aug. 11 at House of Blues
.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday.
