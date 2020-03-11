United We Brunch returns to the Madison Sat., March 14. Limited tickets still available!

Wednesday, March 11, 2020

C-Notes

The Kent Stage Releases a Statement About Coronavirus, Reports No Cancellations at the Moment

Posted By on Wed, Mar 11, 2020 at 4:47 PM

Earlier today, the Kent Stage sent out a press release that addresses the coronavirus pandemic.

"Our number one priority is the safety of our customers, employees, artists and vendors, and we immediately implemented precautions to ensure the safety of all," reads the press release, adding that the concert club is "thoroughly cleaned" every night.

"Staff members are trained in proper hygiene and appropriate cleaning measures," the press release continues. "We have increased our normal procedures regarding sanitizing restrooms, all frequently touched countertops, handrails, doorknobs, and armrests throughout our venue and backstage areas."



At this time, all scheduled performances will still take place. The venue reports that artists, partners and agents haven't informed the club of any plans to cancel or postpone any event.

