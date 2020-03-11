The Kent Stage Releases a Statement About Coronavirus, Reports No Cancellations at the Moment

Earlier today, the Kent Stage
sent out a press release that addresses the coronavirus pandemic.
"Our number one priority is the safety of our customers, employees, artists and vendors, and we immediately implemented precautions to ensure the safety of all," reads the press release, adding that the concert club is "thoroughly cleaned" every night.
"Staff members are trained in proper hygiene and appropriate cleaning measures," the press release continues. "We have increased our normal procedures regarding sanitizing restrooms, all frequently touched countertops, handrails, doorknobs, and armrests throughout our venue and backstage areas."
At this time, all scheduled performances will still take place. The venue reports that artists, partners and agents haven't informed the club of any plans to cancel or postpone any event.
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.