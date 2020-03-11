The Terminal Tower Observation Deck Opens to the Public March 28

-
The view of Public Square as seen from the Terminal Tower observation deck.
This year, the Terminal Tower observation deck is opening up to the public a week earlier than normal, starting March 28.
Of course, nabbing a ticket isn't going to be the easiest thing to do in Cleveland. The tours are only available on Saturday and Sundays, and tourists must first sign up for the pleasure of experiencing this bird's-eye-view located on the 42nd floor of the 52-floor building.
This $5 tour is self-guided, and guests are asked to limit their viewing time to 25 minutes. No walk-up ticket sales are accepted, and signup times only run from noon to 4 p.m., except for opening weekend, which runs from noon to 8 p.m.
On a clear day, not that anyone can guarantee such a thing during spring in Ohio (which officially starts March 19), observers can see for 30 miles in every direction.
Sign up for a tour date and time right here
. Do note that all sales are final.
